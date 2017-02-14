× Rescued dogs flown to San Diego to land forever homes

SAN DIEGO – Eighteen dogs collected from overcrowded shelters and rescue organizations in southern states arrived Tuesday in San Diego to find their forever homes.

The dogs, which arrived just after 4 p.m. at Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport aboard a Wings of Rescue plane, are part of an estimated 420 dogs and cats from six shelters in Tennessee, Mississippi and Arkansas.

The dogs will be taken to the Rancho Coastal Humane Society in Encinitas and will be available for adoption Sunday after they go through their health and behavioral evaluations.

Potential adopters were advised to go to the shelter to fill out an application in person.