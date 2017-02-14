× Report: Doug Manchester contacts NFL about new stadium

SAN DIEGO — The Union-Tribune reported Tuesday that developer Doug Manchester contacted the National Football League about building a new facility.

Columnist Kevin Acee wrote that Manchester, former owner of the newspaper, told NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell that he has lined up a group of associates that could replace Qualcomm Stadium with a privately funded 70,000-seat stadium.

The stadium would be made available to the Chargers if they return, the Raiders if their planned move to Las Vegas falls through, or another team.