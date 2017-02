SAN DIEGO — San Diego police briefly surrounded a home in Pacific Beach but they left with making any arrests.

Officers set up a perimeter in the 3900 block of Sequoia Street after receiving a call shortly before 8 a.m. from a person who said that a friend was being held against her will by a man with a gun. Police eventually contacted the people in the house and determined that no one was being held against their will.

Police cleared the area at around 9 a.m.