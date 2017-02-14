× Gas prices surge, tight supply & growing exports to blame

SAN DIEGO – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose Tuesday to its highest amount since July 8, increasing 1 cent to $2.933.

The average price has risen 12 of the past 13 days, increasing 9.3 cents, including one-tenth of a cent on Monday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 5.1 cents more than one week ago, 7.7 cents higher than one month ago and 40.5 cents greater than one year ago.

One factor for the rising prices is the annual refinery maintenance season “when refinery units get taken down and supply can tighten quickly if problems are found and maintenance takes longer than expected,” Marie Montgomery of the Automobile Club of Southern California told City News Service. “Another factor this year apparently is that Southern California refineries are supplying more gasoline to Mexico and international gasoline exports overall are increasing among all U.S. refineries,” Montgomery said.

“Oil industry analysts warned at the beginning of this year not to expect prices to stay as low as they were in 2016. If the current rate of price increase is maintained, gas price averages in LA, Orange County and Santa Barbara could top $3 this week.”