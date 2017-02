× Elderly pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — National City police sought Tuesday a hit-and-run driver who fatally struck an elderly pedestrian.

The 80-year-old victim was attempting to walk across the intersection of Fourth Street and V Avenue when he was struck by a dark sedan shortly before 7 p.m., National City police told reporters at the scene.

The severely injured victim was taken to a hospital, where he later died.