Driver accused in hit-and-run that killed elderly man turns self in

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — A suspect in a hit-and-run that killed an 81-year-old pedestrian on a South Bay street turned himself in Tuesday, authorities reported.

Twenty-year-old Efrain Black of San Diego surrendered at National City Police Department headquarters Tuesday afternoon, NCPD Sgt. Chris Sullivan said.

The young man was allegedly behind the wheel of a dark-colored sedan that struck a man walking his dog across the 2200 block of East Fourth Street about 6:45 p.m. Monday.

Medics took the pedestrian to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the county Medical Examiner’s Office. His identity was withheld pending family notification.