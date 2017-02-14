9th Metro PCS store robbed in 3 weeks

SAN MARCOS, Calif. — For the ninth time in three weeks, a San Diego-area Metro PCS wireless-services store was robbed Tuesday afternoon.

Two men armed with handguns carried out the heist at the business in the 2600 block of Mission Village Drive in Serra Mesa shortly before 3:30 p.m., San Diego police reported. It was not immediately clear what the bandits stole.

Since late last month, armed thieves have robbed Metro PCS shops in various parts of the county, alternately threatening clerks with pistols, a stun gun and a machete before making off cash and cellphones, according to investigators.

During several of the crimes, two bandits entered the targeted business, while just one confronted the victims during others.

The holdups occurred on Jamacha Road in Spring Valley on Jan. 25; on El Cajon Boulevard in Kensington on Jan. 27; on Adams Avenue in Normal Heights on Jan. 30; on Coronado Avenue in Egger Highlands on Feb. 1; on Poway Road in Poway on Feb. 6; on Clairemont Mesa Boulevard in Clairemont last Tuesday; on El Cajon Boulevard in the College area on Wednesday; and on San Marcos Boulevard in San Marcos on Friday.

Surveillance cameras have captured images of the bandits, described as tall, heavyset Hispanic or light-skinned black men in their mid-20s to 30s. Both wore dark-colored clothing and sunglasses during the heists, and had bandanas covering their faces while committing several of them.

During Tuesday afternoon’s robbery, the perpetrators wore gray hooded jackets with the head coverings tied tightly around their faces, Officer Dino Delimitros said.