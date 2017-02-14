× 108 couples tie the knot at county offices

SAN DIEGO – This Valentine’s Day, 108 couples tied the knot across San Diego County.

County officials in San Diego, Chula Vista, San Marcos and El Cajon issued 117 marriage licenses and performed 108 wedding ceremonies Tuesday.

The county offered walk-in services at its downtown site. Wedding ceremonies happened at the Waterfront Park located along the historical County Administration Center.

The cost of a non-confidential marriage license was $70. Couple’s paid an additional $88 to have a delightful county staffer perform the ceremony.