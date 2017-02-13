San Diego designer creates ‘Make America Great Again’ dress worn at Grammys

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LA MESA, Calif. – One singer got political at the Grammys Sunday night by donning a "Make America Great Again" dress and she found the help of a fashion designer from San Diego.

Joy Villa walked out on the red carpet wearing a white coat before ripping it off to reveal the Donald Trump-inspired dress. Following the show, Villa posted about the dress on Instagram.

"Go big, or go home. You can either stand for what you believe or fall for what you don't," the post read. "Above all make a choice for tolerance and love. Agree to disagree. See the person over the politics, carry yourself with dignity, always."

Andre Soriano of La Mesa designed the controversial dress. He told FOX 5 he wanted the dress to represent love and togetherness on top of making a statement.

"I took my Trump flag from the front of my house and made the gown for her," Soriano said. "We have to support our president."

Villa also held a purse in the shape of a sacred heart. Soriano said they selected the heart to promote love, family and togetherness.

"We have to bring this country back," he said. "There are a lot of people who don't agree with our president, but they should give him a chance.