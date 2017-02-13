× Toddler found wandering alone after walking away from daycare center

LA MESA, Calif. — A toddler who may have wandered away from an East County daycare center before dawn Monday was found wandering alone near Grossmont High School.

A passer-by spotted the 3-year-old girl near Harry Griffen Regional Park shortly before 6 a.m., according to La Mesa police.

Officers located the child’s mother later in the morning and reunited them, Capt. Matt Nicholass told reporters.

The toddler, who was unharmed, apparently was supposed to be at a child- care facility in the area when she was found, the captain said, adding that investigators were working to determine whether any criminal charges were warranted in the case.

LMPD just discovered that the found child had walked away from a daycare. Police are still investigating the incident. — La Mesa PD (@LaMesaPD) February 13, 2017

