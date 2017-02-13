× Metallica performing at Petco Park this summer

SAN DIEGO — Metallica just announced a North American tour, and they’re making a stop in San Diego this summer.

The group’s WorldWired 2017 North American tour comes to Petco Park on August 6.

Metallica’s tour is promoting their new album “Hardwired…To Self-Destruct,” which was released in November.

The tour will crisscross its way across North America, marking the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees and Grammy Award winning band’s first proper North American tour since 2009. Metal acts Avenged Sevenfold and Gojira will also be on the tour.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday with prices ranging from $55 to $155.

For more information, go to metallica.com.