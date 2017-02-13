Jerry Sandusky’s son arrested on child abuse charges

BELLEFONTE, Penn. – The son of convicted child molester and former assistant Penn State football coach Jerry Sandusky was arrested Monday on charges of child sex abuse.

According to a court document, Pennsylvania State Police arrested 41-year-old Jeffrey Sandusky and took him to Centre County Prison.

Jeffery Sandusky was arraigned Monday and charged with child pornography, child sex abuse and corruption of minors.

TMZ reported that an investigation was launched in November after the child’s father reported that Jeffery Sandusky, who was dating the child’s mother, was sending the child text messages requesting naked pictures.

Jerry Sandusky's Son Arrested for Sexual Assault on Child https://t.co/wt2OkBrw1H — TMZ (@TMZ) February 13, 2017

He was unable to post $200,000 bail, court documents revealed.