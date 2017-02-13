× Jerry Jones almost bought San Diego Chargers

SAN DIEGO – It’s a little known fact that Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones almost bought the Chargers.

Decades ago, Jones threw his hat in the ring to purchase the San Diego Chargers.

FOX 5 asked Jones what the Chargers would be like today if he had bought them. Jones would not speculate on “what ifs,” but said for sure he would have been a very active owner has he has been with the Cowboys.

How do you feel? Would the Chargers have been better off with Jerry Jones as owner?

