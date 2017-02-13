Fire destroys motorcycle club, charity donations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- The shop where a Kearny Mesa biker club assembles toys for kids in need was destroyed by fire early Monday.

The fire broke out at a strip mall that contained several storage units off Clairemont Mesa Boulevard around 1 a.m. Heavy smoke could be seen billowing from the building. It took about 60 firefighters to battle the blaze.

Brian Trum, a member of the Boozefighters Motorcycle Club, heard about the fire and came to see the damage for himself. He says the club uses the space to assemble and store bikes for their annual 'Christmas With Kids' bike giveaway. The bikers are still trying to determine how much memorabilia and donated raffle prizes were stored inside the burnt unit.

“The community will help us rebuild. That's what we all do as motorcycle people. I’m confident that everything will be okay sooner or later. It’s tough…my first experience with a big fire. It’s not pleasant at all,” Trum said.

Nobody was injured in the blaze. It’s estimated that the building sustained about $200,000 in damage.

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire.

32.835533 -117.146327