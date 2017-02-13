County makes getting married easy on Valentine’s Day

SAN DIEGO – The county of San Diego will offer walk-in services at its downtown offices Tuesday to provide marriage licenses and conduct wedding ceremonies on Valentine’s Day.

The downtown site will be the only county location to offer walk-in services.

The Assessor/Recorder/Clerk’s office at the County Administration Center, 1600 Pacific Highway, Suite 273, will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Walk-ins need to be there before 3 p.m.

For the other offices — in Chula Vista, El Cajon and San Marcos — appointments are required.

Marriage licenses cost $70. There is an additional $88 fee to have county personnel conduct a wedding ceremony at the Waterfront Park.

Also Tuesday, San Diegans can receive free blood pressure screenings at nearly 170 locations countywide for Love Your Heart Day. The event is designed to give residents an opportunity to catch heart disease in its early stages.

“Everybody should have their numbers checked,” said Gabe Gutierrez, who learned at an event six years ago that he had stage 2 hypertension, even though he was in his 20s, exercised almost daily and was a vegetarian.

“You never know what is happening with your body,” said Gutierrez, a former staff member for Ron Roberts whose blood pressure was controlled by medication and who now works for San Diego Gas & Electric. “I am thankful my co-worker pushed me to go. Love Your Heart saved my life.”

The screenings will be conducted at government offices and libraries around the region. Some hospitals and social services organizations, such as the YMCA and Family Health Centers of San Diego, will also offer screenings.

“Love Your Heart Day will activate residents to know their blood pressure so they can take charge of their own heart health,” said Barbara Mandel, CEO of Champions for Health.

“Many people are unaware that high blood pressure increases the risk for heart disease and stroke,” said Mandel, whose organization will provide screenings at about 50 sites. “The good news is that there are many ways to lower your blood pressure. Knowing your numbers is the first step toward hitting your blood pressure target.”

Details and locations — including some in Tijuana, Rosarito and Tecate – – are available online.