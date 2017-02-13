Captivating time-lapse shows ice floe on Utah Lake

UTAH COUNTY, Utah – A time-lapse video of a winter ice floe on Utah Lake has people on the internet mesmerized.

The video taken by Andrew Smith shows a recent sheet of ice moving across a lake in northern Utah. Smith posted the video to YouTube saying this particular “push” lasted about 15 minutes.

Smith described what was happening in the video for people who haven’t witnessed an ice floe before:

“Each year as warmer temperatures begin to thaw the lake ice it begins to drift more freely in the lake. As the winds shift directions or storm fronts move in, it blows across the large surface area of the sheets of ice. The ice then begins to drift until it contacts either the shore or another large sheet of ice.

Although it tends to happen on yearly basis, the timing and intensity is hard to predict.”