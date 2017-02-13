ABC casts first black ‘Bachelorette’ in 15-year history of show

LOS ANGELES – ABC will be bringing something new and “historic” to the wildly-popular “Bachelorette” show.

“ABC has cast its first black lead to front ‘The Bachelorette,'” the Los Angeles Times reported Monday.

The producers of “The Bachelorette” have casted Texas attorney Rachel Lindsay as their next woman lead, the LA Times reported. The newspaper claimed a source close to the show tipped them off.

Rachel Lindsay will be the first black bachelor or #bachelorette for the franchise in its 15-year history https://t.co/4KSfVfZ6bi pic.twitter.com/jA3qVdQzut — Forbes (@Forbes) February 14, 2017

“The Bachelor” creator Mike Fleiss posted to Twitter Monday that something “historic” would come Monday night.

We've decided to let our friend @jimmykimmel make the historic announcement during tomorrow night's show. #thebachelor — Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) February 12, 2017

The leak from Fleiss comes before Lindsay was eliminated from the current “Bachelor” show.

ABC did not comment to their requests for confirmation.