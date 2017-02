United Flight delayed after plainclothes pilot’s rant

AUSTIN, TX – A flight out of Austin was delayed after a pilot behaved in a way that caused passengers to believe she was mentally unstable, a United Airlines spokesman said Sunday.

The unnamed pilot boarded the plane in street clothes and began speaking to passengers over the intercom, spokesman Charlie Hobart told CNN.

Passengers on Saturday’s San Francisco-bound flight took to social media to express concerns after the pilot spoke to them about her divorce and the presidential election, among other issues.

Our @united pilot on flight 455 AUS-> SFO just gave a super weird political speech and seems pretty unstable. Not comforting. — Hayes Davis 🙀 (@hayesdavis) February 11, 2017

@united flight 455. She is unhinged. Half the flight has left. — Sarah K (@skanter) February 11, 2017

One passenger, whose Twitter bio identified him as Randy Reiss from San Francisco, tweeted that the pilot called Hillary Clinton and President Donald Trump “a**holes” and, at one point, said that she was going “to be on Oprah.”

Some passengers said on social media that they got off the plane. Another pilot was brought in and the flight took off about two hours later, Hobart said.

Hobart said he didn’t have more details about the incident, including why the pilot was allowed on the plane in plain clothes and if anyone thought something was amiss before she boarded.

United will discuss the incident with the pilot, he said.