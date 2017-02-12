× The Lego Batman Movie

This movie has the same problem Kick-Ass had. It started the first 20 minutes as a humorous parody of the superhero genre, but then just became one. Now, Deadpool did it right. It lampooned the genre, was hysterical, and didn’t just became another superhero movie in the 3rd act.

Perhaps I’m not the target audience for The Lego Batman Movie. I found the first Lego movie to be highly overrated. This one had a handful of laughs, but was ultimately disappointing as well.

The film will surely please families. It has jokes that work for adults and kids. It’s just a shame it couldn’t be better. Will Arnett is funny as a Christian Balesque Batman that is lonely and heats up leftovers in the microwave. Zach Galifianakis is okay as the Joker, although anybody would seem decent after the horrid version we saw from Jared Leto in Suicide Squad. Robin was hysterically done by Michael Cera, yet the funny scenes with him started to get repetitive.

The lonely, Lego Batman falls head over heels for the new police commissioner Barbara Gordon (Rosario Dawson). She gets a bit peeved when he shoots the Joker into this frozen vortex where all the villains reside. Of course, the Joker wanted this, and frees them all. It’s mildly amusing to see EVERY villain, even ones from Godzilla, coming after the caped crusader.

The screenplay was written by five folks, which is never a good sign. It was directed by Chris McKay, of Robot Chicken fame. He relies on a few old jokes, and plenty of jokes that just didn’t land for me or my wife. One of those involves Batman rapping and doing the beatbox thang.

There were a few other scenes that were “borrowed” from other movies. One of those would be the Justice League party that Batman wasn’t invited to. It reminded me of the one in the much funnier Wreck-It Ralph [side note: one of the five writers was involved in Wreck-It Ralph, so maybe he stole his own scene].

Some of the voices contributing to this include comedian Doug Benson, talk show host Conan O’Brien (The Riddler), Zoe Kravitz (Catwoman), Jenny Slate (Harley Quinn), and Billy Dee Williams, the Colt 45 and Star Wars star, as Two-Face.

Ralph Fiennes gets a few laughs as butler Alfred.

Overall, this movie just didn’t get enough laughs. It’s strictly for kids, or hardcore fans of Batman, as this pays homage to all the versions.

2 stars out of 5.