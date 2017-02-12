Singer Joy Villa wears dress with Trump campaign slogan to Grammys

Singer Joy Villa attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017. (Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES – Singer Joy Villa is known for making a statement on the red carpet. You may remember her as the one who wore orange construction fencing to last year’s Grammy.

This year, she arrived in a long white cloak, carrying a heart-shaped purse. The she removed the cloak and revealed a blue gown with President Donald Trump’s campaign slogan on the front and his name in bold letters on the train, FOX 31 reported.

“My whole artistic platform is about LOVE!🎶💕💋 I couldn’t be where I am today without the love and tenderness of those beautiful supporters and friends around me,” Villa wrote on Instagram. “Thank you ❤️ I hope you enjoy tonight’s @grammysawards2017 and remember to forget your problems and focus on your future! You are infinite and beautiful and no one can stop you but you. 💋So go out and celebrate yourself as a winner no matter what, together with those you adore!”

She quickly racked up hundreds of comments, both praising and criticizing her wardrobe.

Villa describes herself on Twitter as a recording artist, model and actress.

“Vegan, Fitness, Feminist,” her Twitter bio states.

