San Diego Gulls shutout Bakersfield Condors 4-0

SAN DIEGO – Dustin Tokarski had his first shutout since the 2014 season as the San Diego Gulls beat the Bakersfield Condors 4-0 Sunday night.

With Sunday’s win in front of a crowd of 9,600 fans, the Gulls improved to 4-0 against the Condors this season.

The first period was tense and scoreless.

.@SDGullsAHL and Condors scoreless after 1st. Gulls had some chances but couldn't pot the puck. U can watch the game on @fox5sandiego now. — Troy Hirsch (@troyhirschfox5) February 13, 2017

Kalle Kossila was the first to score for the Gulls in the second period, followed by a goal from Antoine Laganiere.

Jordan Samuels-Thomas put the puck in the goal early in the 3rd period. Chris Wagner made the final goal that put the Gulls up 4-0.

The Gulls have won eight of their last nine games and are rapidly climbing the Pacific Division standings.

The San Diego Gulls made their return to the TV as their game was broadcast on FOX 5 San Diego. Many fans expressed their enjoyment on Twitter.

Hey @fox5sandiego I am ready to rumble! Thank you for broadcasting the game tonight! #ProtectTheNest pic.twitter.com/QpgoaDdPUJ — Gayle Falkenthal APR (@PRProSanDiego) February 13, 2017

Just watched the Gulls blank Bakersfield 4-0 on FOX-5. Solid production. Love minor league hockey. Covered Gulls in '70s for S.D. Union. — Bill Center (@PadresCentral) February 13, 2017