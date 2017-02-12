× Rescuers kept busy with several hiking emergencies

SAN DIEGO – San Diego Fire-Rescue Department personnel were kept busy Sunday as three unrelated open space rescue responses were dispatched within 14 minutes of each other to Cowles Mountain on the city’s eastern boundary.

The first call came in at 10:47 a.m., for a woman who fainted on the hiking trail near the Father Junipero Serra Trail entrance, according to SDFRD spokeswoman Monica Munoz.

The next call came in nine minutes later for a man, who fell off a mountain bike and injured his leg near the Mast Boulevard entrance. He was not hospitalized, Munoz said.

Five minutes after that call, rescue crews were dispatched to the trailhead at Navajo Road and Golfcrest Drive, where a hiker injured his ankle on the trail. He was taken by ambulance to Kaiser Hospital, according to Munoz.

Just as crews were winding down from the activity in Mission trails Regional Park, a cliff rescue response was dispatched at 12:35 p.m. to Torrey Pines State Reserve. A hiker who was stuck on the Guy Fleming Trail was rescued without the need of a helicopter, Munoz said.

None of the injuries were life threatening.