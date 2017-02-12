× Fire destroys Escondido motorcycle dealership

ESCONDIDO – An Escondido motorcycle dealership was destroyed by fire Saturday night, according to fire officials.

The building was fully engulfed in flames as firefighters were called at about 10:30 p.m. to the Moto Forza dealership in the 500 block of North Tulip Street, a dispatcher said.

A second alarm was called, which brought in additional firefighters in from neighboring areas. But the dealership was “totaled” despite their efforts, the dispatcher said.

No other buildings were damaged and no injuries were reported. Fire investigators were on scene Sunday in an effort to determine the fire’s cause and damage estimates, according to the dispatcher.