Argument over clothing leads to stabbing in Gaslamp

SAN DIEGO – An argument over clothing led to the stabbing of a 53- year-old man in the Gaslamp area of downtown Sunday, and his attacker got away, according to police.

Officers were called shortly before 2 a.m. to the 400 block of Fifth Avenue, where the victim had been stabbed in the abdomen, according to Sgt. Michael Tansey.

The victim was walking along a sidewalk when he was verbally accosted by a white man in his early 30’s who was standing on the sidewalk, Tansey said.

The two started arguing about an item of clothing the victim was wearing, and it escalated into a fight. During the struggle, the suspect took out a folding knife with a 3-inch blade and stabbed the victim once before getting away, according to Tansey.

The suspect was last seen running west on Island Avenue. The victim was transported by paramedics to a hospital with a non-life threatening stab wound, Tansey said.

The suspect was described as a white man 30- to-35 years old, 5 feet-9 inches tall, weighing about 150 pounds and with a thin build. He had a goatee or possibly a beard and wearing a tan “Carhartt” style jacket, baggy blue jeans and a blue baseball cap with a white brim.