Supporters of travel ban hold rally near mosque

SAN DIEGO -- Supporters of President Donald Trump's executive order to ban citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries held a rally Saturday across the street from a mosque in Clairemont.

The location of the rally itself was enough to quickly spark a counter protest.

“They are protesting right in front of a mosque, you know. I had the sign in my car from the Women’s March so I pulled over and decided to counter protest,” said Mike Bibo, a Clairemont resident.

Trump signed an executive order last month barring foreign nationals from Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Iraq and Yemen from entering the country for 90 days, all refugees for 120 days, and all refugees from Syria indefinitely.

But a federal appeals court ruled Thursday that Trump’s travel ban will remain blocked after an earlier court raised concerns about the constitutionality of the ban among other things.

“I thought this would be a very effective location to express my message,” said De Le, the organizer of the rally. “I don’t have a problem with Muslim-Americans, I don’t have a problem with Mexican-Americans, I don’t have a problem with anyone. I’m Vietnamese-American. I’m just saying that I want people who come here to come here the legal way and come here and adopt this culture and adopt this red, white and blue and make this country great again. That’s all I ask."

The close proximity caught the attention of the Islamic Center of San Diego, which was holding Saturday school.

“This is their opinion even though we disagree with them we believe that the executive orders of the Trump administration are wrong and it's these executive orders, especially banning Muslims and banning refugees, that are not going to make our country safe,” said Taha Hassane, the Imam of the Islamic Center.

The rally, though small in numbers, generated a lot of emotion, from drivers honking and giving thumbs up to screaming and giving thumbs down.

“Let them know…not my president, he’s not my president,” shouted one driver stopped at the light.

Those proud to call Trump their president said if you support him, don’t be afraid to stand behind him.

“A lot of people are actually kind of hiding their feelings, hiding what they want to do. Me, being an Army guy, I’m not afraid of anything,” said Le.

The rally started at 1 p.m. and wrapped up before 4 p.m.

Police officers were on sight just in case, but fortunately, it was a peaceful rally.