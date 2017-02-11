Gunman robs El Cerrito coffee shop

SAN DIEGO — An armed man, whose face was covered with a scarf, robbed a coffee shop Saturday in El Cerrito.

The robbery was reported at 12:39 a.m. at the Living Room Coffee House, at 5900 El Cajon Boulevard, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

The man entered the shop with a handgun, pointed it at two employees and demanded money, Heims said.

The suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash and left in an unknown direction, Heims said.

The robber was described as black, about 5 foot 8 to 5 foot 9, and having a thin build. He was wearing a gray sweater, blue jeans, black running shoes with white soles and a gray scarf around his face, Heims said.