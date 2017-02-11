Fans flock to ‘Celebrate San Diego’ rally at Petco Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Over 12,000 fans showed up Saturday at Petco Park for the first ever "Celebrate San Diego" rally in support of local sports.

The free public celebration in Park at the Park was a collaboration between the San Diego Padres, San Diego Gulls, San Diego Sockers, San Diego State Aztecs, University of San Diego Toreros, University of California, San Diego Tritons, California State University, San Marcos Cougars and Point Loma Nazarene University Sea Lions and the City of San Diego.

#celebrateSD rally -the most positive display of a community coming together! 5000+ Tune in at 545 on @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/SaRgNHIenv — Jordan Whitley (@JordanWhitley) February 11, 2017

The event featured special appearances by athletes and leaders who call San Diego home, including Padres Executive Chairman Ron Fowler, former Charger Rolf Benirschke, San Diego Police Chief Shelley Zimmerman, Padres Manager Andy Green, San Diego State Aztecs Men's Basketball Head Coach Steve Fisher, Aztecs Football Head Coach Rocky Long, San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, University of San Diego Vice President of Operations and Chief Operating Officer Ky Snyder, former WNBA athlete Candice Wiggins, Sycuan Tribal Council Chairman Cody Martinez, former Charger Nick Hardwick, and Padres Hall of Famer Trevor Hoffman.