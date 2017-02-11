3 people shot in Skyline home

SAN DIEGO — Three people were shot in the Skyline area of Southeast San Diego Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Officers responded to the 1100 block of Armacost Road at about 4:30 p.m., Sgt. Michael Tansey said.

That’s where they found three people shot in a house. Further details on the identity or sex of the victims were not released and no suspect information was provided.

Three ambulances from the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department responded to the house, but it was not clear how many were taken to a hospital or if anyone died at the scene.

FOX 5 has a crew on the way. Check back for updates on this developing story.