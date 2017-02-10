× Tunnel discovered in Tijuana near U.S. border

TIJUANA – Authorities discovered the entrance to a tunnel Friday in a parking structure near the Otay Mesa border crossing.

The tunnel was found in “Parking-2 Angelito,” a structure near the intersections of calles Lopez Portillo and Juan Ines in the Nueva Tijuana neighborhood, according to military authorities.

A joint patrol of military and state police were patrolling the area after receiving information that a tunnel was under construction. They saw a man acting suspiciously who appeared to be guarding the entrance to the parking structure, according to a news release. The man tried to run when he saw the officers, but they caught him. When they searched him, they found a .32-caliber handgun and nine bullets.

Police said the suspect as a 34-year-old man from the state of Nayarit. He told them he had been contracted to guard the outside of the parking structure, because there was a tunnel inside.

Police found a vertical shaft inside the structure. As of Friday afternoon, they were waiting for a search warrant to enter the tunnel.

It was not clear if the tunnel reached the U.S. side of the border or if it was still under construction.