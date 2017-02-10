Truck plows into cow on foggy Ramona road

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RAMONA, Calif. – A cow died after being hit by a truck on a foggy Ramona road early Friday.

The driver of a Ford F-350 hit the cow on Dye Road around 2 a.m.

The cow was left on the side of the road until it could be retrieved at daylight. California Highway Patrol set up cones around the dead animal as a precaution. Authorities have not yet located the animal’s owner.

The driver was not injured in the accident. The truck had significant front-end damage and was towed from the scene.

Witnesses estimated that visibility was as low as 10 feet at the time of the accident.