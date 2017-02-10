SDSU students warned about series of muggings near campus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – San Diego State University is warning students about a series of street robberies in the neighborhood surrounding the campus.

Police say there have been several armed robberies in the College Area in the past three weeks. All of them happened at night and targeted students walking near campus or returning to campus from off-campus parties. Police did not provide a list of specific crimes and did not have a description of the robbers.

Because all of the robberies happened off campus, the San Diego Police Department is handling the investigation. But SDSU police took the opportunity to warn students to be more vigilant and walk in groups whenever possible. They cautioned students not to use their cell phones while walking and to instead pay careful attention to their surroundings.

"What I hate to see is people getting victimized and not realizing how it happened because they're not paying attention to their surroundings around them," SDSU police Lt. Greg Noll said.

Student Spencer Wikander said she was taking the warning to heart.

"Now that I know this, it definitely makes me hesitant to go out and walk at night alone, especially with my night classes," Wikander told FOX 5. "It's definitely concerning."

Police reminded students that there are emergency phones spread around the campus that connect directly to the campus police department. Students can also download the Aztec Shield phone app. It communicates directly with police and allows them to request safety escorts on campus.