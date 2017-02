SANTEE, Calif. — A pedestrian was seriously injured after being hit by a trolley Friday night in Santee.

The incident happened just before 6:30 p.m. in the area of Cuyamaca Street and Mission Gorge Road, according to a Sheriff’s lieutenant.

MTS rail service was suspended in the area. A bus bridge was in place between Santee and Gillespie.

#MTSAlert A bus bridge is temporarily operating between Santee & Gillespie. — San Diego MTS (@sdmts) February 11, 2017

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story.