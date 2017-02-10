New freeway technology targets wrong-way drivers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Caltrans is installing new technology along several local freeways that could help prevent accidents caused by wrong-way drivers.

"Caltrans is very aware of an increase of an increase of wrong-way drivers," said Caltrans spokeswoman Catherine Bruce-Johnson.

FOX 5 could not find official statistic showing an increase in the number of wrong-way driving accidents, but they are frequent enough that Caltrans has launched a pilot program to try and prevent them. So far, the agency has installed flashing red signs saying "Do Not Enter" and "Wrong Way" along all offramps on Interstate 15 between Interstate 805 and state Route 78. Caltrans has already set up more than 50 if these markers, the plan is to install something more.

"Of the 11 remaining locations, we will have additional modifications to the flashing LED signs that are activated when a person is going the wrong way," Bruce-Johnson said.

The brighter warning signs will be installed around the interchanges between Interstates 5 and 8. They are meant to catch the attention of drunk drivers. The signs will also have surveillance cameras that send images to the California Highway Patrol and the Caltrans Traffic Management Center.