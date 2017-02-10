× Graduation day for service dogs

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A graduation ceremony at Canine Companions for Independence in Oceanside Friday was a celebration of hard work and new journeys for 15 service dogs and their new companions.

“Nick” is a yellow lab now helping a little girl who suffers from a developmental disability and anxiety.

“He’ll put his head on her lap, calm her down and make her feel better. She adores him and he adores her,” said Sabrina Dela Cruz, the girl’s mother.

Graduation day @ccicanine for service dogs and their happy companions – coming up @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/vQgVFrLOhc — Jason Sloss (@JasonSlossFOX5) February 11, 2017

Leading up to the graduation, the dogs go through six months of professional training — learning dozens of commands and performing tasks.

But it’s the emotional support that makes a companionship.

“Not only is their dog helping them physically, but it’s getting them out and about — enjoying life that much more by having their companion by their side,” said Becky Miller, an instructor.

Belinda Shantz now has “Gladys” by her side and says they quickly bonded.

“They’re just wonderful. They just know and feel the connection — it’s indescribable,” said Shantz.

There are also bittersweet goodbyes for families who raised pups for 18 months to prepare them for training, then have to give them up.

“It may be hard, but you know they’re going to go off and do something so amazing with someone else. It’s really what they’re meant to do,” said Brooke Budman, a volunteer who helped raise a puppy.

The kids and adults who receive the dogs are not charged. The program is run mostly with the help of donations and volunteers.

More information about Canine Companions can be found here.