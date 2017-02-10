× Firefighters rescue unlicensed driver trapped following crash

POWAY, Calif. – Firefighters rescued an unlicensed driver who was trapped inside her vehicle following a crash in Poway late Thursday.

The 36-year-old woman became trapped after she slammed her Jeep into a Ford F-150 on Midland Road around 10 p.m., authorities said.

She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The teenager behind the wheel of the truck was not injured.

Midland Road was shut down for about two hours following the accident. Deputies do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.