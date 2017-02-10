× Fire displaces 3 in Sunset Cliffs

SAN DIEGO — A fire in the garage of a Sunset Cliffs-area home Friday displaced its three adult residents, but no one was injured.

The blaze on Devonshire Drive near Granger Street broke out for unknown reasons around 8 a.m. Firefighters had it knocked down about 20 minutes later, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokeswoman Monica Munoz said.

Munoz said the American Red Cross was summoned to assist the displaced residents.

Officials estimated the home sustained at least $600,000 in damage.