Dense fog & big surf previews early weekend rains

SAN DIEGO - Dense fog and rain are expected in parts of San Diego County Friday, along with big waves along the coast.

The fog is expected to blanket areas up to 10 miles inland at least through dawn. A National Weather Service dense fog advisory warning of difficult driving conditions and possible airport delays in coastal areas will remain in effect until 9 a.m.

"Areas of dense fog will persist in portions of San Diego County early this morning, mainly near the mesas into the western valleys," according to the weather service.

The fog may cause visibility to drop to a quarter-mile or less. Drivers were urged to slow down, use their low beam headlights and leave plenty room between their vehicle and those ahead of them.

Rain is expected to spread across southwest California starting this afternoon and hit San Diego County in the late afternoon hours.

The storm is expected to drop about a tenth an inch of rain near the coast, a quarter to half an inch in the mountains and a tenth of an inch or less in the deserts, according to the NWS.

Anticipated rainfall amounts through Saturday include .01 of an inch in Borrego Springs; .09 of an inch in the city of San Diego; .12 of an inch in Oceanside; .13 of an inch in the Miramar area; .15 of an inch in Escondido; .17 of an inch on Mount Laguna; .18 of an inch in Ramona; .24 in Alpine; .38 of an inch on Palomar Mountain; and .40 of an inch in Julian.

The snow level will fall to 6,500 feet on Saturday, according to the weather service.

Scattered showers are expected to taper off Saturday night or early Sunday.

Big waves and strong rip currents are also in the forecast. A high surf advisory will extend from 8 a.m. Friday until 8 p.m. Saturday.

``A swell of 7 to 8 feet at 12 to 13 seconds from the west-northwest will bring high surf to the west-facing beaches of Orange and San Diego counties from Friday morning through Saturday evening."