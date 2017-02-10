Crews work to repair sinkhole in Lakeside

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKESIDE, Calif. -- Crews are working to repair a sinkhole in Lakeside that was backing up traffic in the area.

Residents in the 8800 block of Burkshire Place woke up to a garbage truck partially in a sinkhole just near the entrance to their driveway.

The truck had to be towed out of the 10-feet-wide by 10-feet-deep sinkhole. The driver was not injured.

The homeowner and his family were remaining in good spirits despite having an already difficult day.

"Today is the day we decided to put our puppy to sleep and I was taking a blanket out to the car and I saw a trash truck sitting on its bumper with its front right tire down in the hole," the homeowner said. "That's when we noticed that we had a problem."

Earlier this week, a sinkhole formed in a busy street in Vista, prompting the road to be closed in both directions.

The County Department of Public Works was expected to be making repairs until 4 p.m.

