Teacher accused of showing porn in class

CHULA VISTA, Calif. – The Sweetwater Union School District said Thursday a teacher at a Chula Vista middle school was under investigation for an incident inside a classroom.

The district did not release the Rancho Del Rey Middle School teacher’s name or any details about what happened, but students say the teacher showed porn in class.

According to students, the 7th-grade world cultures teacher showed porn on a projector when he plugged in his iPad.

