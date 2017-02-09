× Police seek 2 armed men in Metro PCS robberies

SAN DIEGO — Authorities sought the public’s help Thursday in identifying two men who have menaced employees with a variety of weapons while carrying out armed robberies at cellphone stores in more than a half-dozen San Diego-area neighborhoods over the last two weeks.

During the holdups, all of which occurred at Metro PCS shops, the thieves stole phones and cash and alternately threatened clerks with pistols, a stun gun and a machete, according to police. During two of the crimes, both of them entered the targeted business, while just one confronted the victims during the others.

The robberies occurred at 8662 Jamacha Road in Spring Valley on Jan. 25; at 4202 El Cajon Blvd. in Kensington on Jan. 27; at 3458 Adams Ave. in Normal Heights on Jan. 30; at 1840 Coronado Ave. in Egger Highlands on Feb. 1; at 12643 Poway Road in Poway on Monday; at 5430 Clairemont Mesa Blvd. in Clairemont on Tuesday; and at 6686 El Cajon Blvd. in the College area on Wednesday.

Surveillance cameras have captured images of the bandits, described as tall Hispanic or light-skinned black men in their mid-20s to 30s. Both wore dark-colored clothing and sunglasses during the heists, and had bandanas covering their faces while committing several of them.

Anyone with information about any of the robberies was asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org.

Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.