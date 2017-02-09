Local sports fans invited to Celebrate San Diego

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- San Diego sports fans are invited to come to Petco Park Saturday to celebrate the city's teams and show that this really is a great sports town.

The event, called Celebrate San Diego, was organized by the San Diego Padres after the Chargers announced they were moving to Los Angeles. It is a collaboration between the Padres, San Diego Gulls, San Diego Sockers, San Diego State Aztecs, University of San Diego Toreros, University of California, San Diego Tritons and the City of San Diego.

Celebrate San Diego rally Saturday, Feb. 11 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Petco Park

"When the fans come out on Saturday, we want them to see that there is so much to enjoy and so many great sports teams here in San Diego," said Padres spokesman Wayne Bartella. "You wake up every day and you realize, we live in San Diego! It's pretty amazing."

The rally will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Petco Park. The athletes and city leaders slated to attend include Padres Hall of Famer Trevor Hoffman, Padres Manager Andy Green, former Chargers Nick Hardwick and Rolf Benirschke, San Diego Police Chief Shelley Zimmerman, San Diego Gulls Head Coach Dallas Eakins, and many others.

San Diego Sockers player Matt Clare said he hopes the rally will spark interest in some of the city's newer sports teams.

"I think now that the Chargers are gone, it's a good opportunity for new fans to come and embrace the city of San Diego in a different way," Clare said. "And soccer in San Diego is known for winning.

The event is free. As an added incentive for former Chargers fans, people who turn in Chargers gear will receive a $25 gift card to the Padres store.

More information is available on the Chargers website.