Gunman riding bike shoots at motorist

LAKESIDE, Calif. — A motorist attempting to chase “suspicious subjects” out of a Lakeside mobile home park early Thursday was shot at, but not injured, a sheriff’s sergeant said.

The victim told deputies he had been shot at around 4:45 a.m. by someone riding a bicycle at the mobile home park in the 13400 block of Highway 8 Business. A bullet hit the victim’s vehicle, but not the driver, according to sheriff’s Sgt. Cliff Rinder.

“The victim had followed the subjects out of the mobile park onto the highway when the shooting occurred,” Rinder said.

A detailed description of the suspects was not immediately available.