Gulls’ 12-game point streak snapped in San Jose

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- The San Diego Gulls six-game winning streak and team-record 12-game point streak ended Wednesday with a 2-1 loss in San Jose.

The Gulls were scoreless until Chris Wagner poked a loose rebound past Barracuda goaltender Troy Grosenick for a shorthanded goal with under eight minutes to play. But the Gulls were unable to score the equalizer.

San Jose (25-11-1-3) left wing Adam Helewka opened the scoring 13:58 into the first period on a partial breakaway.

The Barracuda, the San Jose Sharks American Hockey League affiliate, increased their lead to 2-0 1:29 into the second period when Nikita Jevpalovs located a loose puck and lifted a backhand past Gulls goaltender Jhonas Enroth, who was screened.

Grosenick (15-8-1-1) made 14 of his 38 saves in the third period.

"He was definitely the difference maker in the game,” Gulls coach Dallas Eakins said.

Enroth stopped 26 of 28 shots in his first loss with the Gulls.

Enroth has an 8-1-0-0 record, a 1.22 goals against average and .953 save percentage since being loaned to the Gulls by the their NHL parent team, the Anaheim Ducks, on Jan. 10, the same day they acquired him from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for a seventh-round choice in the 2018 draft.

Both teams failed to score on their one power-play opportunity.

Read More: Watch San Diego Gulls take on rival Bakersfield on FOX 5