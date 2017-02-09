× George and Amal Clooney expecting twins: TMZ

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – Actor George Clooney and his wife Amal Clooney are having twins, TMZ reported Thursday.

“The Talk” host Julie Chen announced on the show Thursday that the celebrity couple was pregnant with a boy and a girl. George and Amal have yet to comment, TMZ reported.

Amal was rumored to be pregnant when she showed up to a Netflix screening in London last month, the entertainment website posted.

George and Amal got married in 2014, a long time coming for George who was once known as Hollywood’s most proud bachelor.