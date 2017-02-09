George and Amal Clooney expecting twins: TMZ

Posted 12:47 PM, February 9, 2017, by , Updated at 12:50PM, February 9, 2017
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 20: Actor George Clooney (R) and wife Amal Clooney attend a Leaders Summit for Refugees during the United Nations 71st session of the General Debate at the United Nations General Assembly on September 20, 2016 in New York, New York. (Photo by Peter Foley - Pool/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – Actor George Clooney and his wife Amal Clooney are having twins, TMZ reported Thursday.

“The Talk” host Julie Chen announced on the show Thursday that the celebrity couple was pregnant with a boy and a girl. George and Amal have yet to comment, TMZ reported.

Amal was rumored to be pregnant when she showed up to a Netflix screening in London last month, the entertainment website posted.

George and Amal got married in 2014, a long time coming for George who was once known as Hollywood’s most proud bachelor.

