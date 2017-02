× Doorman dies shoveling snow outside NYC apartment

NEW YORK — A doorman shoveling snow outside his Upper East Side building died Thursday morning when he slipped and fell into a glass window, officials said.

Miguel Gonzalez, 59, fell through a window outside a five-story apartment building on East 93rd Street around 9:30 a.m., NYPD Chief of Patrol Terence Monahan said.

The man cut his neck in the fall, police sources told PIX11.