Designer bridal gowns for sale at Goodwill

SAN DIEGO – If you know of a bride who is on a budget and in need of a gown and accessories for her big day, you’ll want to share this.

Goodwill San Diego is hosting a one-day bridal event Thursday at their Santee location. The store opened at 10 a.m. at 9575 Mission Gorge Road.

The second-hand store received a load of never-worn designer bridal and bridesmaid dresses. Some of the gowns were originally priced at $800 and are now available for $50 to $100, according to Goodwill spokeswoman Nicole Dodson.

The event is open to the public and is first-come, first-serve.