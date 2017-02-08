× US Marshals search for tattoo-covered sex offender

PETERSBURG, Va. – U.S. Marshals are asking for the public’s help with finding a sex offender who failed to self-report to a Texas transitional center, WTVR reports.

Matthew Stager, 44, was released from the Federal Correctional Complex in Petersburg, Va. on Feb. 2. His current whereabouts are unknown.

His last known location was in Petersburg. He has no specific ties to the Hampton Roads area of Virginia, but authorities said he may have recently traveled through that part of the state.

Stager is known do have connections to multiple states around the country, U.S. Marshals said.

Authorities say Stager is a convicted sex offender with a a history of drug abuse and mental health concerns.

He is described as a white or Hispanic man, 5-feet, 8-inches tall, 145 pounds, with blonde or strawberry hair, green eyes and dozens of facial tattoos.

Anyone with information about Stager is asked to call the U.S. Marshals at 877-926-8332