‘Surfing Madonna’ artist to unveil newest masterpiece

ENCINITAS, Calif. – The next version of the "Surfing Madonna" mosaic will be revealed Saturday.

The controversial "Surfing Madonna" art installation first made waves in 2011 when the piece mysteriously appeared on the railroad bridge underpass on Encinitas Boulevard.

Despite its beauty, the installation was considered graffiti as it was illegally placed under the bridge without permission. The artist Mark Patterson removed the artwork and found a new home in a private place.

Over 5 years later, Patterson has finished a new tile mosaic and he's ready to unveil it.

