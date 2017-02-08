× Star Wars Land to open at Disneyland in 2019

ANAHEIM, Calif. – The new Star Wars-themed land at Disneyland will be opening in 2019, the company announced Tuesday.

Disney Chairman and CEO Bob Iger made the announcement during Walt Disney Company’s earnings report call.

The 14-acre expansion is based on the blockbuster movie franchise and will open in both Walt Disney World in Orlando and the park in Anaheim. Iger did not offer more details about the opening date.

Construction of the new $1-billion expansion at Disneyland is expected to feature two attractions, including a ride that lets visitors pilot the Millennium Falcon, the spaceship flown by Han Solo in the movies.

Several attractions at Frontierland closed a year ago to make room for the new land. Up to 10 attractions and eateries were closed – some temporarily – as a result of the construction.

