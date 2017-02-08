San Diego Unified: School improvements are ahead of schedule, under budget

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- San Diego Unified School District says it is making good on its commitment with a multi-billion dollar bond program to renovate and modernize schools all over the city.

A bond program taxpayers voted for years ago -- Propositions S and Z to provide nearly $5 billion for school improvements.

“We’re investing in state-of-the-art technology. We’re investing in preparing students to develop the skills today for the careers they’re going to need in the future," said school board president Richard Barrera.

About 110 projects have been completed – the district has plans for many more.

Barrera says completed projects have often come in under budget and ahead of schedule. But along with billions of dollars worth of projects, the district is also juggling a $124 million budget deficit.

“The bond program is separate from the ongoing operating funds we need to invest in teachers and our classrooms. We’re going to make some tough decisions over the next couple of months. We need to -- to make sure district is on solid financial footing going forward," said Barrera.

He also maintains the district is completely transparent with how it is handling taxpayer money.

“Between our independent citizens committee and our formal audits -- what they’ve said is the district has done exactly what it told the voters it was going to do," Barrera said.